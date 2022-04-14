Ethernity Chain (ERN) Tokenomics
Welcome to the Future of Entertainment with Ethernity Chain! Initially launched as an NFT marketplace, Ethernity Chain has transformed into an ETH Layer 2 platform with enhanced AI-driven security, setting new standards for on-chain entertainment, all powered by $ERN.
With the global entertainment and media market projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2030, Ethernity Chain is positioned as the premier platform for global brands to transition their franchises onto the blockchain. Having already onboarded icons like Lionel Messi, Shaquille O'Neal, and Muhammad Ali, Ethernity Chain now focuses on the biggest entertainment franchises, offering a purpose-built platform with an industry-first built-in AI security model.
Crafted through discussions with industry leaders, Ethernity Chain's Layer 2 solution boasts key features such as AI-enhanced security and DRM, easy integration with a plug-and-play toolkit, eco-friendly operations with reduced gas fees, and 100% EVM compatibility for seamless operations.
Brands can leverage the Ethernity product suite and plug-and-play toolkit to develop next-gen Web3 applications spanning web3 games, digital collectibles, RWAs, and interactive media. Exciting launches are on the horizon, including the FanableApp RWA marketplace, the Exorians sci-fi franchise and Web3 game, and numerous third-party applications by industry-leading teams. Get ready to experience the future of entertainment with Ethernity Chain!
Ethernity Chain (ERN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethernity Chain (ERN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ethernity Chain (ERN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ethernity Chain (ERN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ERN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ERN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ERN's tokenomics, explore ERN token's live price!
Disclaimer
