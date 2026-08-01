Etherfuse GILTS Price (GILTS)
The live Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) price today is $ 1.42, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current GILTS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.42 per GILTS.
Etherfuse GILTS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 177,638, with a circulating supply of 125.03K GILTS. During the last 24 hours, GILTS traded between $ 1.42 (low) and $ 1.42 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 1.37.
In short-term performance, GILTS moved -- in the last hour and +0.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 215.29.
The current Market Cap of Etherfuse GILTS is $ 177.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 215.29. The circulating supply of GILTS is 125.03K, with a total supply of 125026.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.64K.
--
-0.04%
+0.18%
+0.18%
During today, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was $ -0.000598554604813062.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was $ +0.0074187900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was $ +0.0217498560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000598554604813062
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0074187900
|+0.52%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0217498560
|+1.53%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Etherfuse GILTS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Etherfuse is a blockchain-based platform that tokenizes real-world assets, specifically sovereign debt. The platform is designed to expand access to financial products by bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Integrating traditional instruments with blockchain infrastructure enabling assets that look like fiat, act like a bond, and move like crypto.
How Does Etherfuse Ensure Investor Security?
Etherfuse uses a three-pronged approach to ensure investor security: regulatory compliance, asset segregation, and third-party verification.
Regulatory Compliance: All products and services offered by Etherfuse operate legally in Mexico pursuant to CNBV Resolution P090/2024, which determined that its tokens do not require prior authorization — making Etherfuse the first and only Mexican blockchain company with regulatory clarity to engage the general public. Etherfuse also holds a mandate to perform brokerage activities in the securities market, including executing purchase and sale orders and providing custody, administration, and deposit services for all collateralized assets.
Asset Segregation: Regulatory requirements and internal policy require a strict distinction between Etherfuse's own investment accounts and customer funds, ensuring all financial transactions are segregated. Additionally, each asset is registered under Swiss law through the Swiss DLT Act, providing a bankruptcy-remote structure that legally segregates customer assets from Etherfuse's own holdings.
Third-Party Verification: All of this information is attested to through third-party firms which generate a Proof of Reserves report verifying that the funds held by Etherfuse match the funds owed to users, as well as the custodian breakdown of assets. All AML audit results and smart contract audit results are publicly available through the Etherfuse Platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Etherfuse GILTS's current price?
Etherfuse GILTS trades at £1.0466321239200000, reflecting a price movement of -0.04% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of GILTS?
With a market cap of £130930.73044288800000, GILTS is ranked #4293 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Etherfuse GILTS generate daily?
It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of GILTS?
There are 125026.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Etherfuse GILTS fluctuated between £1.0466321239200000 and £1.0466321239200000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Etherfuse GILTS compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is £1.0613734214400000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence GILTS?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Stablecoins,Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,Monad Ecosystem,Etherfuse Ecosystem,Tokenized Non-US Government Securities category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does GILTS behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.