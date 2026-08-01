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The live Etherfuse GILTS price today is 1.42 USD.GILTS market cap is 177,638 USD. Track real-time GILTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Etherfuse GILTS price today is 1.42 USD.GILTS market cap is 177,638 USD. Track real-time GILTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Etherfuse GILTS Price (GILTS)

Unlisted

1 GILTS to USD Live Price:

$1.42
$1.42$1.42
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:20:32 (UTC+8)

Etherfuse GILTS Price Today

The live Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) price today is $ 1.42, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current GILTS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.42 per GILTS.

Etherfuse GILTS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 177,638, with a circulating supply of 125.03K GILTS. During the last 24 hours, GILTS traded between $ 1.42 (low) and $ 1.42 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 1.37.

In short-term performance, GILTS moved -- in the last hour and +0.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 215.29.

Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Market Information

$ 177.64K
$ 177.64K$ 177.64K

$ 215.29
$ 215.29$ 215.29

$ 177.64K
$ 177.64K$ 177.64K

125.03K
125.03K 125.03K

125,026.0
125,026.0 125,026.0

The current Market Cap of Etherfuse GILTS is $ 177.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 215.29. The circulating supply of GILTS is 125.03K, with a total supply of 125026.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.64K.

Etherfuse GILTS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.42
$ 1.42$ 1.42
24H Low
$ 1.42
$ 1.42$ 1.42
24H High

$ 1.42
$ 1.42$ 1.42

$ 1.42
$ 1.42$ 1.42

$ 1.44
$ 1.44$ 1.44

$ 1.37
$ 1.37$ 1.37

--

-0.04%

+0.18%

+0.18%

Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was $ -0.000598554604813062.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was $ +0.0074187900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was $ +0.0217498560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Etherfuse GILTS to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000598554604813062-0.04%
30 Days$ +0.0074187900+0.52%
60 Days$ +0.0217498560+1.53%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Etherfuse GILTS

Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GILTS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Etherfuse GILTS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Etherfuse GILTS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GILTS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Etherfuse GILTS Price Prediction.

What is Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS)

Etherfuse is a blockchain-based platform that tokenizes real-world assets, specifically sovereign debt. The platform is designed to expand access to financial products by bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Integrating traditional instruments with blockchain infrastructure enabling assets that look like fiat, act like a bond, and move like crypto.

  • Stablebonds: Yield-bearing tokens representing fractional ownership of government treasury bonds. Each Stablebond is backed 1:1 by the underlying sovereign bond, with interest generated from the bond continuously compounding into the token's price; yield is realized by the holder upon redemption.
  • Sovereign Coins: A new class of digital currencies backed by government debt through Stablebonds. While traditional stablecoins are backed by fiat reserves, Sovereign Coins are backed by Stablebonds, maintaining a 1:1 peg to the local currency; unlike Stablebonds, they are non-yielding and designed for transactional use rather than savings.

How Does Etherfuse Ensure Investor Security?
Etherfuse uses a three-pronged approach to ensure investor security: regulatory compliance, asset segregation, and third-party verification.

Regulatory Compliance: All products and services offered by Etherfuse operate legally in Mexico pursuant to CNBV Resolution P090/2024, which determined that its tokens do not require prior authorization — making Etherfuse the first and only Mexican blockchain company with regulatory clarity to engage the general public. Etherfuse also holds a mandate to perform brokerage activities in the securities market, including executing purchase and sale orders and providing custody, administration, and deposit services for all collateralized assets.

Asset Segregation: Regulatory requirements and internal policy require a strict distinction between Etherfuse's own investment accounts and customer funds, ensuring all financial transactions are segregated. Additionally, each asset is registered under Swiss law through the Swiss DLT Act, providing a bankruptcy-remote structure that legally segregates customer assets from Etherfuse's own holdings.

Third-Party Verification: All of this information is attested to through third-party firms which generate a Proof of Reserves report verifying that the funds held by Etherfuse match the funds owed to users, as well as the custodian breakdown of assets. All AML audit results and smart contract audit results are publicly available through the Etherfuse Platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemEtherfuse EcosystemMonad Ecosystem

About Etherfuse GILTS

What is Etherfuse GILTS's current price?

Etherfuse GILTS trades at £1.0466321239200000, reflecting a price movement of -0.04% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GILTS?

With a market cap of £130930.73044288800000, GILTS is ranked #4293 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Etherfuse GILTS generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GILTS?

There are 125026.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Etherfuse GILTS fluctuated between £1.0466321239200000 and £1.0466321239200000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Etherfuse GILTS compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £1.0613734214400000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GILTS?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Stablecoins,Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,Monad Ecosystem,Etherfuse Ecosystem,Tokenized Non-US Government Securities category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GILTS behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Etherfuse GILTS

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:20:32 (UTC+8)

Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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