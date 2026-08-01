Etherfuse GILTS Price Today

The live Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) price today is $ 1.42, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current GILTS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.42 per GILTS.

Etherfuse GILTS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 177,638, with a circulating supply of 125.03K GILTS. During the last 24 hours, GILTS traded between $ 1.42 (low) and $ 1.42 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 1.37.

In short-term performance, GILTS moved -- in the last hour and +0.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 215.29.

Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 177.64K$ 177.64K $ 177.64K Volume (24H) $ 215.29$ 215.29 $ 215.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 177.64K$ 177.64K $ 177.64K Circulation Supply 125.03K 125.03K 125.03K Total Supply 125,026.0 125,026.0 125,026.0

The current Market Cap of Etherfuse GILTS is $ 177.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 215.29. The circulating supply of GILTS is 125.03K, with a total supply of 125026.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.64K.