Etherex Price Today

The live Etherex (REX) price today is $ 0.00475688, with a 12.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current REX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00475688 per REX.

Etherex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 273,542, with a circulating supply of 57.50M REX. During the last 24 hours, REX traded between $ 0.00423436 (low) and $ 0.00476078 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.623872, while the all-time low was $ 0.00371707.

In short-term performance, REX moved +0.21% in the last hour and -7.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 426.74.

Etherex (REX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 273.54K$ 273.54K $ 273.54K Volume (24H) $ 426.74$ 426.74 $ 426.74 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.95M$ 1.95M $ 1.95M Circulation Supply 57.50M 57.50M 57.50M Total Supply 410,090,244.4102268 410,090,244.4102268 410,090,244.4102268

The current Market Cap of Etherex is $ 273.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 426.74. The circulating supply of REX is 57.50M, with a total supply of 410090244.4102268. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.