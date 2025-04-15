Ethereum Origins Price (LAPUTA)
The live price of Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.85K USD. LAPUTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethereum Origins Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ethereum Origins price change within the day is +25.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Ethereum Origins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethereum Origins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethereum Origins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethereum Origins to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+25.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+61.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+15.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethereum Origins: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+25.02%
+23.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Laputa : Castle in the Sky" is the source of inspiration of @VitalikButerin for the creation of Ethereum Brought to life! The CTO team is striving to get the word out on all social media crypto platforms in a fun and educational way. Ethereum and the Castle on the Hill: A Conceptual Exploration Disclaimer: While there isn't a direct, documented connection between Ethereum and the song "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran, there are intriguing parallels that can be drawn between the themes of the song and the philosophy behind Ethereum. Key Themes in "Castle on the Hill" * Nostalgia and longing: The song reflects on a simpler time, a "castle on the hill," often associated with childhood innocence and security. * Change and loss: The singer confronts the challenges of growing up and the inevitable changes that accompany it. * Resilience and perseverance: Despite the challenges, there's a determination to overcome adversity and hold onto cherished memories. Parallels with Ethereum * Decentralization and Community: Ethereum's blockchain technology fosters a decentralized community, much like the "castle on the hill" representing a close-knit community. Both Ethereum and the movie Castle on the hill seek to break free from traditional constraints and embrace innovation. Ethereum's underlying technology aims to be resilient against attacks and provide a secure foundation for decentralized applications, much like the castle symbolizing a place of safety and security. Ethereum, as a pioneer in this space, strives to build a platform that upholds these ideals, even as it faces challenges and evolves.
