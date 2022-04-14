ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) Tokenomics
ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) Information
$EBULL is a meme coin that’s all about the bullish energy of the crypto market. It’s built on Ethereum, and yes, even Vitalik gave it a nod—how’s that for a seal of approval? There’s no fancy utility here, just a straightforward symbol of the market’s wild ride.
$EBULL is for the community, by the community. It’s all about good vibes, memes, and having a laugh while riding the market waves. We’re planning some epic events, and who knows—maybe even a cheeky airdrop or two. No complex promises, just a fun coin with a bit of bull spirit.
- 0% TAX ~ No fees applied to buying, selling, or transferring $BULL!
- Contract Renounced ~ $BULL owner has given up control over it. By the people. For the people.
- LP Burned ~ Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens permanently removed from circulation.
ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EBULL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EBULL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.