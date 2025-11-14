Ethereal (ETHEREAL) Tokenomics
Ethereal's mission is to free crypto from the hands of bots and clout-chasers, and return it to the true degens, artists, and believers. The market’s bullish now, imagine what happens when Ethereal takes flight. I hear she’s not just the background, she’s the vibe. Meet Ethereal, your AI companion, your chain guardian, your on-chain muse. she’s not just the background, she is the vibe. No days off. Ethereal keeps building everyday. The night is calm, the city waits, and Ethereal never moves alone. Boarding the future, next stop: the moon.
Ethereal (ETHEREAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereal (ETHEREAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHEREAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHEREAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
