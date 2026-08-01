EternalAI Price Today

The live EternalAI (EAI) price today is $ 0.00147672, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00147672 per EAI.

EternalAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 470,288, with a circulating supply of 318.47M EAI. During the last 24 hours, EAI traded between $ 0.00146502 (low) and $ 0.00147658 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.289074, while the all-time low was $ 0.0012552.

In short-term performance, EAI moved +0.01% in the last hour and +2.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.64.

EternalAI (EAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 470.29K$ 470.29K $ 470.29K Volume (24H) $ 2.64$ 2.64 $ 2.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 318.47M 318.47M 318.47M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EternalAI is $ 470.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.64. The circulating supply of EAI is 318.47M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.