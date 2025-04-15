ETCPOW Price (ETCPOW)
The live price of ETCPOW (ETCPOW) today is 0.01022484 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ETCPOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ETCPOW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ETCPOW price change within the day is -2.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ETCPOW to USD was $ -0.00024888691133427.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ETCPOW to USD was $ -0.0004318256.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ETCPOW to USD was $ -0.0026996082.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ETCPOW to USD was $ -0.0030836635598198.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00024888691133427
|-2.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004318256
|-4.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026996082
|-26.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0030836635598198
|-23.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of ETCPOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
-2.37%
+4.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ETCPOW to VND
₫262.17512244
|1 ETCPOW to AUD
A$0.0160529988
|1 ETCPOW to GBP
￡0.00766863
|1 ETCPOW to EUR
€0.0089978592
|1 ETCPOW to USD
$0.01022484
|1 ETCPOW to MYR
RM0.0450915444
|1 ETCPOW to TRY
₺0.3894641556
|1 ETCPOW to JPY
¥1.4618453748
|1 ETCPOW to RUB
₽0.8388458736
|1 ETCPOW to INR
₹0.8768822784
|1 ETCPOW to IDR
Rp173.302346886
|1 ETCPOW to KRW
₩14.6068996788
|1 ETCPOW to PHP
₱0.5794416828
|1 ETCPOW to EGP
￡E.0.5211600948
|1 ETCPOW to BRL
R$0.059815314
|1 ETCPOW to CAD
C$0.0141102792
|1 ETCPOW to BDT
৳1.2434427924
|1 ETCPOW to NGN
₦16.4121974292
|1 ETCPOW to UAH
₴0.4213656564
|1 ETCPOW to VES
Bs0.72596364
|1 ETCPOW to PKR
Rs2.86806762
|1 ETCPOW to KZT
₸5.2950356424
|1 ETCPOW to THB
฿0.343043382
|1 ETCPOW to TWD
NT$0.3316938096
|1 ETCPOW to AED
د.إ0.0375251628
|1 ETCPOW to CHF
Fr0.0082821204
|1 ETCPOW to HKD
HK$0.07924251
|1 ETCPOW to MAD
.د.م0.0946820184
|1 ETCPOW to MXN
$0.205008042