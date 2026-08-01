Etarn Price (ETAN)
The live Etarn (ETAN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ETAN.
Etarn currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,592, with a circulating supply of 196.14M ETAN. During the last 24 hours, ETAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119981, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ETAN moved -0.05% in the last hour and -0.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.86K.
The current Market Cap of Etarn is $ 37.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.86K. The circulating supply of ETAN is 196.14M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.66K.
-0.05%
-0.09%
-0.23%
-0.23%
During today, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Etarn could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Etarn (ETAN) is a Web3 sustainability project that addresses global sanitation and agricultural challenges through its “Toilet-to-Earn” model. The project deploys smart toilets that can be installed quickly in urban and rural areas, transforming human waste into organic fertilizer for farming. In addition, Etarn generates advertising revenue through digital displays and collects anonymized user data for valuable insights. Verified emission reductions from this process will be converted into carbon credits, adding further economic value. A portion of these revenues is used for token buybacks and user rewards via ETAN, ensuring real-world utility and continuous demand. By combining blockchain innovation with tangible social impact, Etarn aims to improve public health, promote environmental sustainability, and build a scalable token economy that serves global markets.
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What is the current market price of ETAN?
It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of -0.09% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Etarn have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, ETAN shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for ETAN?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of ETAN. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Etarn?
It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of ETAN on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated ETAN is within the -- ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
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