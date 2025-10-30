The live ESV Capital price today is 0.00778694 USD. Track real-time ESVC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ESVC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ESV Capital price today is 0.00778694 USD. Track real-time ESVC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ESVC price trend easily at MEXC now.

ESV Capital Price (ESVC)

1 ESVC to USD Live Price:

$0.00778694
$0.00778694$0.00778694
-35.40%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
USD
ESV Capital (ESVC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:51:03 (UTC+8)

ESV Capital (ESVC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00727774
$ 0.00727774$ 0.00727774
24H Low
$ 0.01234386
$ 0.01234386$ 0.01234386
24H High

$ 0.00727774
$ 0.00727774$ 0.00727774

$ 0.01234386
$ 0.01234386$ 0.01234386

$ 0.193934
$ 0.193934$ 0.193934

$ 0.00539879
$ 0.00539879$ 0.00539879

-0.56%

-35.47%

-58.08%

-58.08%

ESV Capital (ESVC) real-time price is $0.00778694. Over the past 24 hours, ESVC traded between a low of $ 0.00727774 and a high of $ 0.01234386, showing active market volatility. ESVC's all-time high price is $ 0.193934, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00539879.

In terms of short-term performance, ESVC has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -35.47% over 24 hours, and -58.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ESV Capital (ESVC) Market Information

$ 793.81K
$ 793.81K$ 793.81K

--
----

$ 793.81K
$ 793.81K$ 793.81K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

99,999,918.126461
99,999,918.126461 99,999,918.126461

The current Market Cap of ESV Capital is $ 793.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ESVC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999918.126461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 793.81K.

ESV Capital (ESVC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ESV Capital to USD was $ -0.004282006754772207.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ESV Capital to USD was $ -0.0064363279.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ESV Capital to USD was $ -0.0073254002.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ESV Capital to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004282006754772207-35.47%
30 Days$ -0.0064363279-82.65%
60 Days$ -0.0073254002-94.07%
90 Days$ 0--

What is ESV Capital (ESVC)

ESVC Capital is not just an investment. It’s the engine. All Tradehouse BOT subscription revenue flows into the ESVC on-chain treasury. Every trade is a proof of utility, not hype Your trading journey with us is just the beginning. Stake ESVC to earn daily Reward and unlock the chance to pitch your own startup ideas for funding. We reinvest a portion of our platform’s profit to support bold solutions from our staking community No Stop Loss: Designed for long-term compounding growth over 1,000 trades. AI-Powered, Hands-Free Trading: Simply connect your Binance account, pay a one-time entry fee, and let the bot trade on your behalf.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

ESV Capital (ESVC) Resource

ESV Capital Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ESV Capital (ESVC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ESV Capital (ESVC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ESV Capital.

Check the ESV Capital price prediction now!

ESVC to Local Currencies

ESV Capital (ESVC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ESV Capital (ESVC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ESVC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ESV Capital (ESVC)

How much is ESV Capital (ESVC) worth today?
The live ESVC price in USD is 0.00778694 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ESVC to USD price?
The current price of ESVC to USD is $ 0.00778694. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ESV Capital?
The market cap for ESVC is $ 793.81K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ESVC?
The circulating supply of ESVC is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ESVC?
ESVC achieved an ATH price of 0.193934 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ESVC?
ESVC saw an ATL price of 0.00539879 USD.
What is the trading volume of ESVC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ESVC is -- USD.
Will ESVC go higher this year?
ESVC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ESVC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:51:03 (UTC+8)

ESV Capital (ESVC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

