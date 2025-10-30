ESV Capital (ESVC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00727774 $ 0.00727774 $ 0.00727774 24H Low $ 0.01234386 $ 0.01234386 $ 0.01234386 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00727774$ 0.00727774 $ 0.00727774 24H High $ 0.01234386$ 0.01234386 $ 0.01234386 All Time High $ 0.193934$ 0.193934 $ 0.193934 Lowest Price $ 0.00539879$ 0.00539879 $ 0.00539879 Price Change (1H) -0.56% Price Change (1D) -35.47% Price Change (7D) -58.08% Price Change (7D) -58.08%

ESV Capital (ESVC) real-time price is $0.00778694. Over the past 24 hours, ESVC traded between a low of $ 0.00727774 and a high of $ 0.01234386, showing active market volatility. ESVC's all-time high price is $ 0.193934, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00539879.

In terms of short-term performance, ESVC has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -35.47% over 24 hours, and -58.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ESV Capital (ESVC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 793.81K$ 793.81K $ 793.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 793.81K$ 793.81K $ 793.81K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,918.126461 99,999,918.126461 99,999,918.126461

The current Market Cap of ESV Capital is $ 793.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ESVC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999918.126461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 793.81K.