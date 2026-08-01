eSui Dollar Price Today

The live eSui Dollar (SUIUSDE) price today is $ 0.999382, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999382 per SUIUSDE.

eSui Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,088,417, with a circulating supply of 13.10M SUIUSDE. During the last 24 hours, SUIUSDE traded between $ 0.998757 (low) and $ 0.999455 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.062, while the all-time low was $ 0.978642.

In short-term performance, SUIUSDE moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.22K.

eSui Dollar (SUIUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.09M$ 13.09M $ 13.09M Volume (24H) $ 75.22K$ 75.22K $ 75.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.09M$ 13.09M $ 13.09M Circulation Supply 13.10M 13.10M 13.10M Total Supply 13,096,208.621346 13,096,208.621346 13,096,208.621346

The current Market Cap of eSui Dollar is $ 13.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.22K. The circulating supply of SUIUSDE is 13.10M, with a total supply of 13096208.621346. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.09M.