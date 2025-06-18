EstaliaX Price (ESXA)
The live price of EstaliaX (ESXA) today is 0.326024 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ESXA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EstaliaX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EstaliaX price change within the day is -0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EstaliaX to USD was $ -0.0004169047903103.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EstaliaX to USD was $ +0.2656958995.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EstaliaX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EstaliaX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0004169047903103
|-0.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2656958995
|+81.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EstaliaX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-0.12%
-12.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 ESXA to VND
₫8,579.32156
|1 ESXA to AUD
A$0.49881672
|1 ESXA to GBP
￡0.24125776
|1 ESXA to EUR
€0.28038064
|1 ESXA to USD
$0.326024
|1 ESXA to MYR
RM1.385602
|1 ESXA to TRY
₺12.88772872
|1 ESXA to JPY
¥47.26043904
|1 ESXA to RUB
₽25.62222616
|1 ESXA to INR
₹28.18803504
|1 ESXA to IDR
Rp5,344.65488256
|1 ESXA to KRW
₩448.44927224
|1 ESXA to PHP
₱18.62901136
|1 ESXA to EGP
￡E.16.44139032
|1 ESXA to BRL
R$1.78987176
|1 ESXA to CAD
C$0.44339264
|1 ESXA to BDT
৳39.85317376
|1 ESXA to NGN
₦503.89943416
|1 ESXA to UAH
₴13.53977672
|1 ESXA to VES
Bs33.254448
|1 ESXA to PKR
Rs92.35607872
|1 ESXA to KZT
₸169.09886808
|1 ESXA to THB
฿10.63164264
|1 ESXA to TWD
NT$9.63726944
|1 ESXA to AED
د.إ1.19650808
|1 ESXA to CHF
Fr0.26407944
|1 ESXA to HKD
HK$2.55602816
|1 ESXA to MAD
.د.م2.97007864
|1 ESXA to MXN
$6.19119576