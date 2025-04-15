Eris Staked Mnta Price (AMPMNTA)
The live price of Eris Staked Mnta (AMPMNTA) today is 0.109879 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMPMNTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eris Staked Mnta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Eris Staked Mnta price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Eris Staked Mnta to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eris Staked Mnta to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eris Staked Mnta to USD was $ -0.0091270332.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eris Staked Mnta to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0091270332
|-8.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Eris Staked Mnta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Eris Staked MNTA is a liquid staking derivative representative of MNTA by MantaDAO. Using Eris Protocol, MNTA is takked into the DAO and rewards are automatically compounded on the token into more MNTA.
|1 AMPMNTA to VND
₫2,817.407439
|1 AMPMNTA to AUD
A$0.17251003
|1 AMPMNTA to GBP
￡0.08240925
|1 AMPMNTA to EUR
€0.09669352
|1 AMPMNTA to USD
$0.109879
|1 AMPMNTA to MYR
RM0.48456639
|1 AMPMNTA to TRY
₺4.18529111
|1 AMPMNTA to JPY
¥15.70500547
|1 AMPMNTA to RUB
₽9.01557195
|1 AMPMNTA to INR
₹9.42322304
|1 AMPMNTA to IDR
Rp1,862.35565285
|1 AMPMNTA to KRW
₩156.96984303
|1 AMPMNTA to PHP
₱6.22684293
|1 AMPMNTA to EGP
￡E.5.60053263
|1 AMPMNTA to BRL
R$0.64279215
|1 AMPMNTA to CAD
C$0.15163302
|1 AMPMNTA to BDT
৳13.34919971
|1 AMPMNTA to NGN
₦176.37007927
|1 AMPMNTA to UAH
₴4.53580512
|1 AMPMNTA to VES
Bs7.801409
|1 AMPMNTA to PKR
Rs30.8210595
|1 AMPMNTA to KZT
₸56.90193894
|1 AMPMNTA to THB
฿3.68644045
|1 AMPMNTA to TWD
NT$3.56447476
|1 AMPMNTA to AED
د.إ0.40325593
|1 AMPMNTA to CHF
Fr0.08900199
|1 AMPMNTA to HKD
HK$0.85156225
|1 AMPMNTA to MAD
.د.م1.01747954
|1 AMPMNTA to MXN
$2.20307395