ERIS Arbitrage LUNA Price Today

The live ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) price today is $ 0.125602, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARBLUNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.125602 per ARBLUNA.

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 172,335, with a circulating supply of 1.37M ARBLUNA. During the last 24 hours, ARBLUNA traded between $ 0.122396 (low) and $ 0.12729 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.606495, while the all-time low was $ 0.088229.

In short-term performance, ARBLUNA moved +0.15% in the last hour and -14.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 302.54.

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 172.34K$ 172.34K $ 172.34K Volume (24H) $ 302.54$ 302.54 $ 302.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 172.34K$ 172.34K $ 172.34K Circulation Supply 1.37M 1.37M 1.37M Total Supply 1,372,034.377978 1,372,034.377978 1,372,034.377978

The current Market Cap of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA is $ 172.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 302.54. The circulating supply of ARBLUNA is 1.37M, with a total supply of 1372034.377978. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.34K.