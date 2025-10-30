Eris Amplified Luna (AMPLUNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.163272 - $ 0.177359
24H Low: $ 0.163272
24H High: $ 0.177359
All Time High: $ 4.1
Lowest Price: $ 0.07169
Price Change (1H): -0.42%
Price Change (1D): -5.65%
Price Change (7D): -5.82%

Eris Amplified Luna (AMPLUNA) real-time price is $0.164359. Over the past 24 hours, AMPLUNA traded between a low of $ 0.163272 and a high of $ 0.177359, showing active market volatility. AMPLUNA's all-time high price is $ 4.1, while its all-time low price is $ 0.07169.

In terms of short-term performance, AMPLUNA has changed by -0.42% over the past hour, -5.65% over 24 hours, and -5.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eris Amplified Luna (AMPLUNA) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 479.06K
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 479.06K
Circulation Supply: 2.91M
Total Supply: 2,911,410.959071

The current Market Cap of Eris Amplified Luna is $ 479.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMPLUNA is 2.91M, with a total supply of 2911410.959071. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 479.06K.