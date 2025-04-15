ErgOne Price (ERGONE)
The live price of ErgOne (ERGONE) today is 0.04949009 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 46.22K USD. ERGONE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ErgOne Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ErgOne price change within the day is -1.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 933.91K USD
During today, the price change of ErgOne to USD was $ -0.00097094966279321.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ErgOne to USD was $ -0.0034657118.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ErgOne to USD was $ -0.0163214704.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ErgOne to USD was $ -0.04639526707388024.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00097094966279321
|-1.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0034657118
|-7.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0163214704
|-32.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04639526707388024
|-48.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of ErgOne: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.86%
-1.92%
-3.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ErgOne: A Decentralised Marketing powered by Community All the Ergonauts around the world have often told us that what Ergo really needs is Marketing. And this is with this concern in mind that we have decided to create ErgOne. Our primary focus is to highlight ERGO in a fully organic way. It is thus naturally that ErgOne starts as an Ergo Fan Community Token but it also aims to become much more… permitting the community to support any project collectively. Indeed, the Ergo marketing problematic affects many other projects build with a lot of skills and energy but a lack of money. Our tool will involve the community into the promotion of this kind of projects. ErgOne will allow each of you to participate in the (GMS) Great Mass Sharing. 🔹 Let's stop being influenced by global decision leaders 🔹 Become promoter of your own wave of influence 🔹 Lead and build a viral trend around your favorite content 🔹 Support your content creator by being rewarded It's time to bring the highlight on the projects that really deserve it ErgOne's mission is to decentralize marketing using its community token and some powerful apps We hope that the vision we all develop together will contribute to a better Future.
