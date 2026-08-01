EquiFold Price Today

The live EquiFold (EQUI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current EQUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EQUI.

EquiFold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,669.99, with a circulating supply of 648.48M EQUI. During the last 24 hours, EQUI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EQUI moved +1.14% in the last hour and -10.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

EquiFold (EQUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.67K$ 11.67K $ 11.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.84K$ 17.84K $ 17.84K Circulation Supply 648.48M 648.48M 648.48M Total Supply 991,585,769.3559005 991,585,769.3559005 991,585,769.3559005

The current Market Cap of EquiFold is $ 11.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EQUI is 648.48M, with a total supply of 991585769.3559005. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.84K.