EONIC (EONIC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00025324 $ 0.00025324 $ 0.00025324 24H Low $ 0.00026756 $ 0.00026756 $ 0.00026756 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00025324$ 0.00025324 $ 0.00025324 24H High $ 0.00026756$ 0.00026756 $ 0.00026756 All Time High $ 0.00042902$ 0.00042902 $ 0.00042902 Lowest Price $ 0.00009587$ 0.00009587 $ 0.00009587 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) +1.00% Price Change (7D) -0.36% Price Change (7D) -0.36%

EONIC (EONIC) real-time price is $0.00026598. Over the past 24 hours, EONIC traded between a low of $ 0.00025324 and a high of $ 0.00026756, showing active market volatility. EONIC's all-time high price is $ 0.00042902, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009587.

In terms of short-term performance, EONIC has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, +1.00% over 24 hours, and -0.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EONIC (EONIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.70K$ 257.70K $ 257.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 257.70K$ 257.70K $ 257.70K Circulation Supply 963.15M 963.15M 963.15M Total Supply 963,149,182.007996 963,149,182.007996 963,149,182.007996

The current Market Cap of EONIC is $ 257.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EONIC is 963.15M, with a total supply of 963149182.007996. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.70K.