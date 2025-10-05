The live EONIC price today is 0.00026598 USD. Track real-time EONIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EONIC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live EONIC price today is 0.00026598 USD. Track real-time EONIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EONIC price trend easily at MEXC now.

EONIC Price (EONIC)

$0.00026598
$0.00026598$0.00026598
USD
EONIC (EONIC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:34:26 (UTC+8)

EONIC (EONIC) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.00025324
$ 0.00025324$ 0.00025324
$ 0.00026756
$ 0.00026756$ 0.00026756
EONIC (EONIC) real-time price is $0.00026598. Over the past 24 hours, EONIC traded between a low of $ 0.00025324 and a high of $ 0.00026756, showing active market volatility. EONIC's all-time high price is $ 0.00042902, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009587.

In terms of short-term performance, EONIC has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, +1.00% over 24 hours, and -0.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EONIC (EONIC) Market Information

The current Market Cap of EONIC is $ 257.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EONIC is 963.15M, with a total supply of 963149182.007996. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.70K.

EONIC (EONIC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ -0.0000012738.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ +0.0004292208.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ +0.00013526635994567688.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.00%
30 Days$ -0.0000012738-0.47%
60 Days$ +0.0004292208+161.37%
90 Days$ +0.00013526635994567688+103.48%

What is EONIC (EONIC)

UNLOCK THE FUTURE OF FINANCE WITH EONIC EONIC is RWA (Real World Asset) tied to a next-gen cryptocurrency powering a decentralized future. Built on Solana for speed, security, and scalability, EONIC fuels real-world utility, seamless Web integration, and community-driven growth. Join the evolution of digital finance where innovation meets lasting impact, and we're empowering people globally. Tap into a seamless and secure ecosystem designed for both beginners and seasoned traders of all experience levels. Navigate the dynamic world of crypto with your "Big Bro Nico" Aka. E-Nico, an advanced Al super intelligence trained to help you become the very best version of you.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EONIC (EONIC) Resource

EONIC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will EONIC (EONIC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your EONIC (EONIC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for EONIC.

Check the EONIC price prediction now!

EONIC to Local Currencies

EONIC (EONIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EONIC (EONIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EONIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EONIC (EONIC)

How much is EONIC (EONIC) worth today?
The live EONIC price in USD is 0.00026598 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EONIC to USD price?
The current price of EONIC to USD is $ 0.00026598. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of EONIC?
The market cap for EONIC is $ 257.70K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EONIC?
The circulating supply of EONIC is 963.15M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EONIC?
EONIC achieved an ATH price of 0.00042902 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EONIC?
EONIC saw an ATL price of 0.00009587 USD.
What is the trading volume of EONIC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EONIC is -- USD.
Will EONIC go higher this year?
EONIC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EONIC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
