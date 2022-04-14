ENTERBEAT (EBT) Tokenomics
ENTERBEAT (EBT) Information
EnterBeat (EBT) is a vertically integrated Web3 entertainment infrastructure designed to revolutionize how culture, creativity, and value converge in the digital age. It addresses the inefficiencies of traditional entertainment systems, which often centralize control and marginalize creators. EnterBeat introduces a multi-layered platform that decentralizes access, amplifies fan engagement, and embeds ownership into every interaction.
At its core, EnterBeat seamlessly integrates programmable NFTs, decentralized storage, modular smart contracts, and real-time AI personalization engines within a hybrid architecture. This innovative structure empowers creators with sovereign control over their content, allowing them to truly own their work. Fans, in turn, evolve into participatory stakeholders, gaining a tangible voice and stake in the entertainment they love. Furthermore, developers can leverage EnterBeat's composable protocol layer to build entirely new and immersive cultural experiences, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation. EnterBeat isn't just a platform; it's a paradigm shift, enabling a more equitable and engaging future for entertainment.
ENTERBEAT (EBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ENTERBEAT (EBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ENTERBEAT (EBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ENTERBEAT (EBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EBT's tokenomics, explore EBT token's live price!
EBT Price Prediction
Want to know where EBT might be heading? Our EBT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.