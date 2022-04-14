enqAI (ENQAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into enqAI (ENQAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

enqAI (ENQAI) Information ENQAI is a decentralized AI platform providing bias-free, unrestricted generative tools. Built on principles of transparency and independence from corporate control, ENQAI empowers developers and users through an open API, while decentralized governance shapes the platform's evolution. We believe AI should start from decentralized foundations, rejecting the centralized, authoritarian approach of mainstream AI companies. This decentralized model not only fosters innovation but also ensures resilience and flexibility for the technological shifts AI will drive in the coming years. Official Website: https://enqai.com/ Whitepaper: https://enqai.com/wp

enqAI (ENQAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for enqAI (ENQAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.54M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 990.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.56M All-Time High: $ 0.141666 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00155799

enqAI (ENQAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of enqAI (ENQAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ENQAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ENQAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

