Enosys Loans CDP Price (CDP)
The live Enosys Loans CDP (CDP) price today is $ 0.996503, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current CDP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.996503 per CDP.
Enosys Loans CDP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,104,098, with a circulating supply of 3.11M CDP. During the last 24 hours, CDP traded between $ 0.983892 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.953705.
In short-term performance, CDP moved +0.09% in the last hour and +0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.47K.
The current Market Cap of Enosys Loans CDP is $ 3.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.47K. The circulating supply of CDP is 3.11M, with a total supply of 3109445.493720231. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.10M.
+0.09%
+0.10%
+0.10%
+0.10%
During today, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ +0.00098749.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ +0.0040396238.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ +0.0059216194.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ +0.0019486647873156.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00098749
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0040396238
|+0.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0059216194
|+0.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0019486647873156
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Enosys Loans CDP could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Enosys Loans is a friendly fork of Liquity v2, enabling users to create collateralised debt positions on the Flare Network.
Initially supporting FXRP and wFLR as collateral - but with plans to expand support to include staked XRP (stXRP from Firelight ), FBTC (Bitcoin bridged to Flare), and other assets - Enosys Loans is poised to unlock unprecedented utility for major cryptocurrencies like XRP and Bitcoin in decentralized finance. By harnessing Flare’s advanced infrastructure, including the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing, Enosys Loans is set to redefine how non-smart contract assets participate in DeFi.
Unlocking DeFi for XRP
For the first time, XRP holders can use their assets as collateral in a CDP to mint a new stablecoin, enabling participation in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield generation while still maintaining exposure to the underlying FXRP. This is a transformative step for XRP, which, due to the XRP Ledger’s lack of native smart contract functionality, has historically been excluded from the broader DeFi ecosystem. The planned inclusion of FBTC will further extend this capability to Bitcoin, unlocking the potential of two of the most valuable cryptocurrencies-representing trillions in market capitalization-for DeFi use cases.
A Friendly Fork of Liquity V2: Proven and Enhanced
Enosys Loans builds on the robust foundation of Liquity V2, a leading CDP protocol on Ethereum known for its efficiency, low fees, and user controlled interest rates. By forking Liquity V2, Enosys inherits its battle-tested mechanics while tailoring the protocol to Flare’s unique capabilities. This friendly fork enhances Liquity’s model by integrating Flare’s decentralized infrastructure, ensuring Enosys Loans is optimized for scalability, security, and interoperability.
Flare FTSO: Decentralized and Reliable Price Feeds
A cornerstone of Enosys Loans is its use of the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing. Unlike traditional oracles that may rely on centralized data sources, FTSO aggregates price feeds from independent signal providers, delivering highly accurate and tamper-resistant data for assets like FXRP and FBTC.
This ensures that Enosys Loans maintains precise collateral-to-debt ratios, protecting users from volatility and enabling trustless, secure borrowing. With the FTSO’s ability to scale to thousands of data feeds (as seen with FTSO V2), Enosys Loans is future-proofed for supporting an expanding range of collateral types.
Delegation Rewards and FlareDrops
In keeping with the Enosys ethos, all wFLR that is used as collateral will be delegated on the owners behalf. This wFLR will receive delegation rewards and FlareDrops which will be claimable by the owner when distributed by the Flare systems.
Expanding Collateral Options
Enosys Loans will initially support FXRP and wFLR as collateral, enabling XRP holders to mint a stablecoin for use in Flare’s DeFi ecosystem. However, the protocol’s roadmap includes support for stXRP, FBTC, and other F-Assets, creating a versatile platform that caters to diverse user needs.
This expansion will position Enosys Loans as a multi-asset CDP, allowing users to leverage a variety of high-value cryptocurrencies while maintaining the protocol’s decentralized and trustless ethos.
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What is the live value of Enosys Loans CDP today?
Today, Enosys Loans CDP trades at £0.73448736012862800000, experiencing a price movement of 0.09% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is CDP right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does Enosys Loans CDP have today?
Enosys Loans CDP holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has CDP traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.72519223497739200000 and £0.74222433013200000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for CDP?
A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret Enosys Loans CDP's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Stablecoins,Flare Network Ecosystem,Crypto-backed Stablecoin asset built on --, CDP's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
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