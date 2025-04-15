ENKI Protocol Price (ENKI)
The live price of ENKI Protocol (ENKI) today is 1.73 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 259.74K USD. ENKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ENKI Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ENKI Protocol price change within the day is -1.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 150.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ENKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENKI price information.
During today, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -0.024430663361285.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -0.4651888690.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -1.0495932490.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -7.727338635627098.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.024430663361285
|-1.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.4651888690
|-26.88%
|60 Days
|$ -1.0495932490
|-60.67%
|90 Days
|$ -7.727338635627098
|-81.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of ENKI Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-1.39%
+3.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ENKI Protocol is the leading liquid staking solution built on top of Metis decentralized sequencer, providing a simplified approach to get rewards from sequencer node.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ENKI to VND
₫44,358.93
|1 ENKI to AUD
A$2.7161
|1 ENKI to GBP
￡1.2975
|1 ENKI to EUR
€1.5224
|1 ENKI to USD
$1.73
|1 ENKI to MYR
RM7.612
|1 ENKI to TRY
₺65.8092
|1 ENKI to JPY
¥247.6322
|1 ENKI to RUB
₽142.2925
|1 ENKI to INR
₹148.7281
|1 ENKI to IDR
Rp29,322.0295
|1 ENKI to KRW
₩2,460.8731
|1 ENKI to PHP
₱98.5927
|1 ENKI to EGP
￡E.88.23
|1 ENKI to BRL
R$10.1205
|1 ENKI to CAD
C$2.3874
|1 ENKI to BDT
৳210.1777
|1 ENKI to NGN
₦2,776.8749
|1 ENKI to UAH
₴71.4144
|1 ENKI to VES
Bs122.83
|1 ENKI to PKR
Rs485.265
|1 ENKI to KZT
₸895.8978
|1 ENKI to THB
฿57.9723
|1 ENKI to TWD
NT$56.1212
|1 ENKI to AED
د.إ6.3491
|1 ENKI to CHF
Fr1.4013
|1 ENKI to HKD
HK$13.4075
|1 ENKI to MAD
.د.م16.0198
|1 ENKI to MXN
$34.7557