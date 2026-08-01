ENIMZ Price Today

The live ENIMZ (ENIMZ) price today is $ 0.00991327, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ENIMZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00991327 per ENIMZ.

ENIMZ currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 921,412, with a circulating supply of 92.95M ENIMZ. During the last 24 hours, ENIMZ traded between $ 0.00985325 (low) and $ 0.00992494 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02979543, while the all-time low was $ 0.00824487.

In short-term performance, ENIMZ moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 551.58.

ENIMZ (ENIMZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 921.41K$ 921.41K $ 921.41K Volume (24H) $ 551.58$ 551.58 $ 551.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 921.41K$ 921.41K $ 921.41K Circulation Supply 92.95M 92.95M 92.95M Total Supply 92,945,206.46081482 92,945,206.46081482 92,945,206.46081482

The current Market Cap of ENIMZ is $ 921.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 551.58. The circulating supply of ENIMZ is 92.95M, with a total supply of 92945206.46081482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 921.41K.