Enigma Price Today

The live Enigma (ENX) price today is $ 0.00701231, with a 2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current ENX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00701231 per ENX.

Enigma currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 461,400, with a circulating supply of 65.80M ENX. During the last 24 hours, ENX traded between $ 0.00693506 (low) and $ 0.00724157 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.25629, while the all-time low was $ 0.0068099.

In short-term performance, ENX moved -0.14% in the last hour and -3.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 800.72.

Enigma (ENX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 461.40K$ 461.40K $ 461.40K Volume (24H) $ 800.72$ 800.72 $ 800.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 701.25K$ 701.25K $ 701.25K Circulation Supply 65.80M 65.80M 65.80M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Enigma is $ 461.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 800.72. The circulating supply of ENX is 65.80M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.25K.