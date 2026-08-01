ENIDOG Price Today

The live ENIDOG (ENIDOG) price today is $ 0.00153842, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current ENIDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00153842 per ENIDOG.

ENIDOG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146,524, with a circulating supply of 95.24M ENIDOG. During the last 24 hours, ENIDOG traded between $ 0.0015206 (low) and $ 0.00153823 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00552283, while the all-time low was $ 0.00108899.

In short-term performance, ENIDOG moved +0.04% in the last hour and +8.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 145.15.

ENIDOG (ENIDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146.52K$ 146.52K $ 146.52K Volume (24H) $ 145.15$ 145.15 $ 145.15 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 146.52K$ 146.52K $ 146.52K Circulation Supply 95.24M 95.24M 95.24M Total Supply 95,240,884.84729192 95,240,884.84729192 95,240,884.84729192

The current Market Cap of ENIDOG is $ 146.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 145.15. The circulating supply of ENIDOG is 95.24M, with a total supply of 95240884.84729192. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 146.52K.