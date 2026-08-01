Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock Price Today

The live Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock (XLEX) price today is $ 63.31, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLEX to USD conversion rate is $ 63.31 per XLEX.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 496,961, with a circulating supply of 7.85K XLEX. During the last 24 hours, XLEX traded between $ 62.5 (low) and $ 63.5 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 156.96, while the all-time low was $ 53.04.

In short-term performance, XLEX moved -0.29% in the last hour and +4.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 330.48.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock (XLEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 496.96K$ 496.96K $ 496.96K Volume (24H) $ 330.48$ 330.48 $ 330.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.62M$ 72.62M $ 72.62M Circulation Supply 7.85K 7.85K 7.85K Total Supply 1,147,030.326617306 1,147,030.326617306 1,147,030.326617306

The current Market Cap of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock is $ 496.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 330.48. The circulating supply of XLEX is 7.85K, with a total supply of 1147030.326617306. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.62M.