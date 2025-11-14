ENERGY COIN is a community-driven meme token inspired by the concept of “monetary energy,” as popularized by Michael Saylor. The project explores the idea that all value—financial or symbolic—is a form of energy stored and transferred through networks. ENERGY COIN exists on-chain as a decentralized digital asset without a roadmap, utility, or promise of return. It serves as a cultural experiment and memetic artifact within the crypto ecosystem. The token has no intrinsic value and is intended for entertainment and expressive purposes only.