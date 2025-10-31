The live ENERGY COIN price today is 0 USD. Track real-time ENERGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ENERGY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ENERGY COIN price today is 0 USD. Track real-time ENERGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ENERGY price trend easily at MEXC now.

ENERGY COIN Price (ENERGY)

1 ENERGY to USD Live Price:

--
----
-4.00%1D
ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 04:37:23 (UTC+8)

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00208531
$ 0.00208531$ 0.00208531

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-4.00%

-14.25%

-14.25%

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ENERGY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ENERGY's all-time high price is $ 0.00208531, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ENERGY has changed by -- over the past hour, -4.00% over 24 hours, and -14.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Market Information

$ 12.27K
$ 12.27K$ 12.27K

--
----

$ 12.27K
$ 12.27K$ 12.27K

999.81M
999.81M 999.81M

999,809,745.474429
999,809,745.474429 999,809,745.474429

The current Market Cap of ENERGY COIN is $ 12.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ENERGY is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999809745.474429. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.27K.

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ENERGY COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ENERGY COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ENERGY COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ENERGY COIN to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.00%
30 Days$ 0-37.60%
60 Days$ 0-49.23%
90 Days$ 0--

What is ENERGY COIN (ENERGY)

ENERGY COIN is a community-driven meme token inspired by the concept of “monetary energy,” as popularized by Michael Saylor. The project explores the idea that all value—financial or symbolic—is a form of energy stored and transferred through networks. ENERGY COIN exists on-chain as a decentralized digital asset without a roadmap, utility, or promise of return. It serves as a cultural experiment and memetic artifact within the crypto ecosystem. The token has no intrinsic value and is intended for entertainment and expressive purposes only.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Resource

ENERGY COIN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ENERGY COIN.

Check the ENERGY COIN price prediction now!

ENERGY to Local Currencies

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ENERGY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ENERGY COIN (ENERGY)

How much is ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) worth today?
The live ENERGY price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ENERGY to USD price?
The current price of ENERGY to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ENERGY COIN?
The market cap for ENERGY is $ 12.27K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ENERGY?
The circulating supply of ENERGY is 999.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ENERGY?
ENERGY achieved an ATH price of 0.00208531 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ENERGY?
ENERGY saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of ENERGY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ENERGY is -- USD.
Will ENERGY go higher this year?
ENERGY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ENERGY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 04:37:23 (UTC+8)

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$107,284.48
$3,729.07
$0.02322
$181.07
$1.0000
