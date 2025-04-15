What is End Federal Reserve (EFR)

It’s time to CTO the dollar, The notoriously down trending currency of the U.S. has reached it’s generational top. The dollar has infinite supply, constantly being printed and printed by those with no regard for what it does to the little guy. Is this in whose hands you wish to leave your wealth??? No more. It’s time to CTO the dollar IT’S TIME FOR THE MEME REVOLUTION. THIS BULL CYCLE OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: TO FLIP THE DOLLAR. There are 2T USD in circulation. While the Fed holds 6.967 TRILLION US DOLLARS. All of it is worth nothing, and not in our hands or control. $EFR is purely in the hands of the people. Held only by those worthy of this vision. Our first target will be to flip the amount of $ in FED holdings. AKA 6.969 trillion mcap…

End Federal Reserve (EFR) Resource Official Website