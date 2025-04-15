End Federal Reserve Price (EFR)
The live price of End Federal Reserve (EFR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 118.46K USD. EFR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key End Federal Reserve Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- End Federal Reserve price change within the day is -2.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
During today, the price change of End Federal Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of End Federal Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of End Federal Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of End Federal Reserve to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of End Federal Reserve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.82%
-2.34%
+21.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It’s time to CTO the dollar, The notoriously down trending currency of the U.S. has reached it’s generational top. The dollar has infinite supply, constantly being printed and printed by those with no regard for what it does to the little guy. Is this in whose hands you wish to leave your wealth??? No more. It’s time to CTO the dollar IT’S TIME FOR THE MEME REVOLUTION. THIS BULL CYCLE OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: TO FLIP THE DOLLAR. There are 2T USD in circulation. While the Fed holds 6.967 TRILLION US DOLLARS. All of it is worth nothing, and not in our hands or control. $EFR is purely in the hands of the people. Held only by those worthy of this vision. Our first target will be to flip the amount of $ in FED holdings. AKA 6.969 trillion mcap…
