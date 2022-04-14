Encryptum (ENCT) Tokenomics

Encryptum (ENCT) Information

Encryptum is an advanced decentralized storage protocol built to address the specific needs of the modern AI ecosystem. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems, Encryptum ensures that data is not only decentralized but also encrypted at all stages of storage and retrieval. The protocol combines three key elements:

Decentralization: Files are distributed across a peer-to-peer network rather than stored on centralized servers.

Encryption: All data is encrypted end-to-end using state-of-the-art cryptographic methods, ensuring that only authorized users can access it.

Blockchain Technology: Encryptum leverages blockchain to provide immutability, transparency, and traceability for all data stored in the system.

By using these technologies, Encryptum empowers AI systems to store, access, and share data securely while maintaining privacy and control.

Official Website:
https://encryptum.io/
Whitepaper:
https://encryptum.gitbook.io/encryptum

Encryptum (ENCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Encryptum (ENCT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.24K
$ 7.24K$ 7.24K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.24K
$ 7.24K$ 7.24K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00204763
$ 0.00204763$ 0.00204763
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000447
$ 0.00000447$ 0.00000447
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Encryptum (ENCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Encryptum (ENCT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ENCT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ENCT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

