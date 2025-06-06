Encryptum Price (ENCT)
The live price of Encryptum (ENCT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.78K USD. ENCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Encryptum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Encryptum price change within the day is -19.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Encryptum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Encryptum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Encryptum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Encryptum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-19.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Encryptum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.94%
-19.82%
-97.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Encryptum is an advanced decentralized storage protocol built to address the specific needs of the modern AI ecosystem. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems, Encryptum ensures that data is not only decentralized but also encrypted at all stages of storage and retrieval. The protocol combines three key elements: Decentralization: Files are distributed across a peer-to-peer network rather than stored on centralized servers. Encryption: All data is encrypted end-to-end using state-of-the-art cryptographic methods, ensuring that only authorized users can access it. Blockchain Technology: Encryptum leverages blockchain to provide immutability, transparency, and traceability for all data stored in the system. By using these technologies, Encryptum empowers AI systems to store, access, and share data securely while maintaining privacy and control.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
