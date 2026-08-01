Empulser Enterprises Price Today

The live Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) price today is $ 0.01164798, with a 16.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01164798 per $CPT.

Empulser Enterprises currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,538, with a circulating supply of 7.00M $CPT. During the last 24 hours, $CPT traded between $ 0.01125767 (low) and $ 0.01862594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.409879, while the all-time low was $ 0.01125767.

In short-term performance, $CPT moved +0.01% in the last hour and -56.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.45K.

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.54K$ 81.54K $ 81.54K Volume (24H) $ 13.45K$ 13.45K $ 13.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.54K$ 81.54K $ 81.54K Circulation Supply 7.00M 7.00M 7.00M Total Supply 6,999,985.849866 6,999,985.849866 6,999,985.849866

The current Market Cap of Empulser Enterprises is $ 81.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.45K. The circulating supply of $CPT is 7.00M, with a total supply of 6999985.849866. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.54K.