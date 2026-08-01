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The live Empulser Enterprises price today is 0.01164798 USD.$CPT market cap is 81,538 USD. Track real-time $CPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Empulser Enterprises price today is 0.01164798 USD.$CPT market cap is 81,538 USD. Track real-time $CPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Empulser Enterprises Logo

Empulser Enterprises Price ($CPT)

Unlisted

1 $CPT to USD Live Price:

$0.01164863
$0.01164863$0.01164863
-0.28%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:14:40 (UTC+8)

Empulser Enterprises Price Today

The live Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) price today is $ 0.01164798, with a 16.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01164798 per $CPT.

Empulser Enterprises currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,538, with a circulating supply of 7.00M $CPT. During the last 24 hours, $CPT traded between $ 0.01125767 (low) and $ 0.01862594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.409879, while the all-time low was $ 0.01125767.

In short-term performance, $CPT moved +0.01% in the last hour and -56.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.45K.

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Market Information

$ 81.54K
$ 81.54K$ 81.54K

$ 13.45K
$ 13.45K$ 13.45K

$ 81.54K
$ 81.54K$ 81.54K

7.00M
7.00M 7.00M

6,999,985.849866
6,999,985.849866 6,999,985.849866

The current Market Cap of Empulser Enterprises is $ 81.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.45K. The circulating supply of $CPT is 7.00M, with a total supply of 6999985.849866. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.54K.

Empulser Enterprises Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01125767
$ 0.01125767$ 0.01125767
24H Low
$ 0.01862594
$ 0.01862594$ 0.01862594
24H High

$ 0.01125767
$ 0.01125767$ 0.01125767

$ 0.01862594
$ 0.01862594$ 0.01862594

$ 0.409879
$ 0.409879$ 0.409879

$ 0.01125767
$ 0.01125767$ 0.01125767

+0.01%

-16.13%

-56.23%

-56.23%

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ -0.002241683612057708.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ -0.0103768219.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ -0.0103540967.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ +0.000000003290834592.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002241683612057708-16.13%
30 Days$ -0.0103768219-89.08%
60 Days$ -0.0103540967-88.89%
90 Days$ +0.000000003290834592+0.00%

Price Prediction for Empulser Enterprises

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $CPT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Empulser Enterprises could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Empulser Enterprises will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $CPT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Empulser Enterprises Price Prediction.

What is Empulser Enterprises ($CPT)

Empulser is a forward-thinking technology company revolutionizing wireless power transfer for industrial and consumer markets. Guided by its motto “Power Unbound,” Empulser designs advanced systems using induction, magnetic resonance, radio frequency, millimeter wave, and light technologies. The company focuses on smart energy networks, IoT integration, and sustainable, contactless power ecosystems that enable a seamless, cable-free future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

EnergyInternet of Things (IOT)Made in USA

About Empulser Enterprises

What is Empulser Enterprises trading right now?

Current price: £0.0085853169343504800000, with a price movement of -16.13% over the last 24 hours.

Is $CPT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Energy,Internet of Things (IOT),Solana Ecosystem,Made in USA,Robotics peers.

How liquid is the Empulser Enterprises market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about $CPT?

With 6999985.849866 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Empulser Enterprises compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.30210741431000400000 and ATL of £0.0082976331425989200000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Empulser Enterprises being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Empulser Enterprises's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Empulser Enterprises

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:14:40 (UTC+8)

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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