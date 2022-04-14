Empowa (EMP) Tokenomics
Empowa (EMP) Information
Empowa is the first RealFi (DeFi) property platform on Cardano that combines emerging technology, sustainable building and decentralised financial inclusion.
Enabling the building of affordable and greener houses in Africa. Through decentralised end user finance. Creating prosperity through property
Build a better future portfolio by supporting real on-the-ground financed housing projects with a solid base and an interesting beneficial return.
Empowa aims to be a large and impactful property developer without actually developing properties. By providing decentralized financing, Empowa is the key to the potential of the under-served African mortgage market, unlocking affordable and greener homes for more Africans. It’s RealFi in action!
Empowa (EMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Empowa (EMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Empowa (EMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Empowa (EMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
