Empowa Price (EMP)
The live price of Empowa (EMP) today is 0.0288082 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.63M USD. EMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Empowa Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Empowa price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 195.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EMP to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Empowa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Empowa to USD was $ +0.0014805427.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Empowa to USD was $ -0.0098026324.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Empowa to USD was $ -0.01653809199982866.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014805427
|+5.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0098026324
|-34.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01653809199982866
|-36.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Empowa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+5.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Empowa is the first RealFi (DeFi) property platform on Cardano that combines emerging technology, sustainable building and decentralised financial inclusion. Enabling the building of affordable and greener houses in Africa. Through decentralised end user finance. Creating prosperity through property Build a better future portfolio by supporting real on-the-ground financed housing projects with a solid base and an interesting beneficial return. Empowa aims to be a large and impactful property developer without actually developing properties. By providing decentralized financing, Empowa is the key to the potential of the under-served African mortgage market, unlocking affordable and greener homes for more Africans. It’s RealFi in action!
