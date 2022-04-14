EMOTICOIN (EMOTI) Information

#BORNBEFOREBTC EMOTI-Guy first saw the world in 2005, became a popular meme, and almost 20 years later, it is still standing strong as a relevant meme.

The team behind $EMOTI is aiming to glorify and bring back EMOTI to the media by creating content and giving utilities to EMOTI's hands which the media and news outlets will spread further, making $EMOTI the strongest meme coin of all.

We have given Emoticoin so called "power-ups" that are utilities to elevate the coin from a standard DEX traded token to a more useful, and economically stable coin.: Staking System, Payment Platform listing, Lottery, Content Maker, and more...