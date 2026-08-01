Emorya Finance Price (EMR)
The live Emorya Finance (EMR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EMR.
Emorya Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 180,955, with a circulating supply of 947.90M EMR. During the last 24 hours, EMR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04461771, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, EMR moved -0.00% in the last hour and +37.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 197.38.
The current Market Cap of Emorya Finance is $ 180.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 197.38. The circulating supply of EMR is 947.90M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.90K.
-0.00%
-0.98%
+37.88%
+37.88%
During today, the price change of Emorya Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Emorya Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Emorya Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Emorya Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+45.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Emorya Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Emorya is an innovative platform that combines sports and blockchain technology to provide users with a unique and rewarding experience. Through the user-friendly Emorya mobile application, individuals can pursue better health and financial success. Our goal is to offer people worldwide the chance to earn money while living life on their own terms, using a virtual currency called $EMRS, which is earned by tracking calories burned throughout the day. Emorya in the MultiversX Blockchain: Emorya thrives within the MultiversX blockchain, known for its scalability and security. Two tokens, $EMR and $EMRS, work seamlessly together within this ecosystem. $EMRS is earned through physical activity milestones tracked in the Emorya app, while $EMR represents a path to withdrawal and financial freedom. The value of these tokens increases with each transaction, making them attractive for both users and investors.
Financial Independence and Prosperity:
Emorya offers unprecedented opportunities for individuals worldwide to enhance their prosperity while embracing an active and healthy lifestyle. By adapting to technological and economic changes, Emorya aims to provide financial independence to people globally. The program operates by rewarding users with $EMRS coins, which can be converted into $EMR currency through the app. Conversion Process: The Emorya Sports App tracks daily calorie consumption, granting users $EMRS coins based on their progress. Converting $EMRS to $EMR is a simple process through the app's intuitive interface, with a 3% conversion fee. The $EMRS coin holds an intrinsic value of 30% of the market capitalization attributed to the $EMR coin, injecting significant value into the digital asset.
The First Hyper Deflationary concept with supply limited to 1 Million. The STOP Burn Concept was designed so that if the total supply of EMR will reach 1 Million, all of the Burn Functions of EMR will be Halted making EMR more RARE and VALUABLE and also making from EMR
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of Emorya Finance today?
The current trading price of Emorya Finance stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for EMR?
EMR recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Emorya Finance?
In the last 24 hours, Emorya Finance has seen a price movement of -0.98%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Emorya Finance traded in today?
Within the past day, Emorya Finance fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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