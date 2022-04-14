Discover key insights into Emilia (EMILIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Emilia (EMILIA) Information

milia is an advanced AI trading assistant that streamlines DeFi trading operations through natural language processing and automated execution.

She acts as your personal trading companion, capable of understanding and executing complex trading requests while optimizing your idle capital through automated yield strategies.

Emilia is created through the virtuals protocol but part of the UniDex ecosystem family of products.