milia is an advanced AI trading assistant that streamlines DeFi trading operations through natural language processing and automated execution.
She acts as your personal trading companion, capable of understanding and executing complex trading requests while optimizing your idle capital through automated yield strategies.
Emilia is created through the virtuals protocol but part of the UniDex ecosystem family of products.
Understanding the tokenomics of Emilia (EMILIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMILIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMILIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
