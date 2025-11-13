$EMERGE powers the first platform bringing AI content generation directly into social media feeds. As a product token, $EMERGE aligns user incentives with long term investors while generating operational income through workflow usage fees and creator revenue splits. $EMERGE serves as the parent token for our upcoming workflow token launch pad ecosystem, where viral AI workflows can spawn their own tokens paired to $EMERGE, creating a multi layered economy that captures value from every viral moment and meme created on our platform.