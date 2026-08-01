Emerald Security Token Price (EMRL.D)
The live Emerald Security Token (EMRL.D) price today is $ 1.39, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMRL.D to USD conversion rate is $ 1.39 per EMRL.D.
Emerald Security Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,840,082, with a circulating supply of 25.00M EMRL.D. During the last 24 hours, EMRL.D traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.03, while the all-time low was $ 1.072.
In short-term performance, EMRL.D moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.28K.
The current Market Cap of Emerald Security Token is $ 34.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.28K. The circulating supply of EMRL.D is 25.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.36M.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of Emerald Security Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Emerald Security Token to USD was $ +0.2589900820.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Emerald Security Token to USD was $ -0.1033512260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Emerald Security Token to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.2589900820
|+18.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1033512260
|-7.43%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Emerald Security Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
EMRL.D tokenizes emerald assets through a dual-entity model — a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) backed by a $90M SKR certificate, paired with EMRL.D S.A.S., a Colombian subsidiary that conducts emerald sourcing and procurement operations. This structure combines real-asset backing with operational activities from the source.
A new model in alternative investments: Real assets. Direct sourcing. Community stakeholder alignment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Emerald Security Token?
Emerald Security Token (EMRL.D) is trading at £1.0245201776400000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Emerald Security Token play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Polygon Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) sector, EMRL.D often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is EMRL.D being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, EMRL.D recorded £-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Emerald Security Token?
There are 25000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of EMRL.D?
Emerald Security Token currently holds market rank #573 with a market capitalization of £25679400.71915983200000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Emerald Security Token performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Emerald Security Token compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Polygon Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) segment, EMRL.D demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.