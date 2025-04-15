EMDX Price (EMDX)
The live price of EMDX (EMDX) today is 0.01167756 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EMDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EMDX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EMDX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EMDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EMDX price information.
During today, the price change of EMDX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EMDX to USD was $ -0.0014741109.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EMDX to USD was $ -0.0005498787.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EMDX to USD was $ -0.002913827852338478.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014741109
|-12.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005498787
|-4.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002913827852338478
|-19.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of EMDX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-13.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EMDX is a decentralized derivatives protocol focused on real-world and emerging market assets, partnering with TradFi operators to enhance access to assets and risk-hedging tools. $EMDX is used for: - Governance rights - Staking rewards - Trading rewards - Trading fee discounts - EMDX Subnet fees payments - Access to community events and initiatives EMDX Traction: - Raised $1.5 million in funding to date - Launched on Avalanche Testnet on December 19th, 2021 - Community Testnet Airdrop for early users - Launched on Avalanche mainnet on June 20th, 2022 - Listing of AVAX/USDC, BTC/USDC, and ETH/ USDC perpetuals on sAVAX exchange in August 2022 - Launched first-ever USDC/Argentinian Peso perpetual swap in September 2022 - $1–2 million in daily transaction volume - Clients include 20+ major broker-dealers, MM & crypto funds worldwide - 55,000+ member Discord community - Launched $EMDX token on mainnet on May 30th, 2023 About the team: The EMDX team has over 25 years of combined expertise in crypto law, blockchain development, and digital marketing in Argentina, with an extensive network in the LatAm financial sector. EMDX's long-term goal is to establish itself as the preferred whitelabel DeFi solution for institutional and private investors, offering a reliable, cost-effective, and user-friendly platform to trade emerging market assets.
|1 EMDX to VND
₫299.42431596
|1 EMDX to AUD
A$0.0183337692
|1 EMDX to GBP
￡0.00875817
|1 EMDX to EUR
€0.0102762528
|1 EMDX to USD
$0.01167756
|1 EMDX to MYR
RM0.0514980396
|1 EMDX to TRY
₺0.4447982604
|1 EMDX to JPY
¥1.6701246312
|1 EMDX to RUB
₽0.9580270224
|1 EMDX to INR
₹1.00135077
|1 EMDX to IDR
Rp197.924716074
|1 EMDX to KRW
₩16.6583896668
|1 EMDX to PHP
₱0.6616505496
|1 EMDX to EGP
￡E.0.59555556
|1 EMDX to BRL
R$0.068313726
|1 EMDX to CAD
C$0.0161150328
|1 EMDX to BDT
৳1.4187067644
|1 EMDX to NGN
₦18.7440018828
|1 EMDX to UAH
₴0.4820496768
|1 EMDX to VES
Bs0.82910676
|1 EMDX to PKR
Rs3.27555558
|1 EMDX to KZT
₸6.0473412216
|1 EMDX to THB
฿0.391782138
|1 EMDX to TWD
NT$0.3788200464
|1 EMDX to AED
د.إ0.0428566452
|1 EMDX to CHF
Fr0.0094588236
|1 EMDX to HKD
HK$0.09050109
|1 EMDX to MAD
.د.م0.1081342056
|1 EMDX to MXN
$0.2342518536