Ember Third Eye Price Today

The live Ember Third Eye (ETHIRD) price today is $ 1.048, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETHIRD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.048 per ETHIRD.

Ember Third Eye currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,652,560, with a circulating supply of 10.16M ETHIRD. During the last 24 hours, ETHIRD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.14, while the all-time low was $ 1.029.

In short-term performance, ETHIRD moved -- in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 550.24.

Ember Third Eye (ETHIRD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.65M$ 10.65M $ 10.65M Volume (24H) $ 550.24$ 550.24 $ 550.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.65M$ 10.65M $ 10.65M Circulation Supply 10.16M 10.16M 10.16M Total Supply 10,163,619.09756 10,163,619.09756 10,163,619.09756

The current Market Cap of Ember Third Eye is $ 10.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 550.24. The circulating supply of ETHIRD is 10.16M, with a total supply of 10163619.09756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.65M.