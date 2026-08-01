Ember SUI Price Today

The live Ember SUI (ESUI) price today is $ 0.681985, with a 3.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current ESUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.681985 per ESUI.

Ember SUI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,442,987, with a circulating supply of 5.05M ESUI. During the last 24 hours, ESUI traded between $ 0.666644 (low) and $ 0.708368 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.49, while the all-time low was $ 0.666644.

In short-term performance, ESUI moved -0.40% in the last hour and -3.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 962.89.

Ember SUI (ESUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.44M$ 3.44M $ 3.44M Volume (24H) $ 962.89$ 962.89 $ 962.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.44M$ 3.44M $ 3.44M Circulation Supply 5.05M 5.05M 5.05M Total Supply 5,048,365.783987 5,048,365.783987 5,048,365.783987

The current Market Cap of Ember SUI is $ 3.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 962.89. The circulating supply of ESUI is 5.05M, with a total supply of 5048365.783987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.44M.