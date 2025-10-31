Elysyn Ai (ELYSYN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.149965$ 0.149965 $ 0.149965 Lowest Price $ 0.00069012$ 0.00069012 $ 0.00069012 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Elysyn Ai (ELYSYN) real-time price is $0.00071355. Over the past 24 hours, ELYSYN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ELYSYN's all-time high price is $ 0.149965, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00069012.

In terms of short-term performance, ELYSYN has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Elysyn Ai (ELYSYN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.56K$ 6.56K $ 6.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.56K$ 6.56K $ 6.56K Circulation Supply 9.19M 9.19M 9.19M Total Supply 9,194,235.959072296 9,194,235.959072296 9,194,235.959072296

The current Market Cap of Elysyn Ai is $ 6.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELYSYN is 9.19M, with a total supply of 9194235.959072296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.56K.