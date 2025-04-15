ELVIS Price (ELVIS)
The live price of ELVIS (ELVIS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 847.86K USD. ELVIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ELVIS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ELVIS price change within the day is -8.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ELVIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ELVIS price information.
During today, the price change of ELVIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ELVIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ELVIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ELVIS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ELVIS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.67%
-8.73%
-10.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Elvis is the world's first baboon with AI-linked brain-spinal BCI interface. Innovative by design, this Brain-Computer Interface opens up revolutionary possibilities for paralyzed patients by establishing a direct connection between the brain and external devices. It transforms thoughts into actions, enabling communication, control, and interaction with the world. The Interface in Elvis's brain is an extraordinary marvel—a 400-channel bidirectional system that not only transmits but also captures complex neural signals. At its core lies implantable electronics, with electrodes reading the brain cortex’s activity to control a computer. This data is then wirelessly transmitted (using technologies like Bluetooth) to a device where specialized software interprets it to, for example, move a cursor. This experiment also caused a significant stir in the scientific community, attracting the attention of many science enthusiasts and creating a dedicated fanbase for Elvis (4818 subscribers in X). The name "Elvis" became a sensation, inspiring the creation of numerous meme tokens under the same name (ELVIS) while the original token ELVIS has about 2300 holders at Mcap of $2,5M after the week since of it's launch on pump.fun. Russian Venture Fund “Voshod” has invested 305 million RUB ($3.5M) in the Elvis project.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
