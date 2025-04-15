ElonXCat Price (EXC)
The live price of ElonXCat (EXC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.02M USD. EXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ElonXCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ElonXCat price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.14T USD
Get real-time price updates of the EXC to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of ElonXCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ElonXCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ElonXCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ElonXCat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ElonXCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-12.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ELONXCAT is a Meme token built on a multi-chain network spanning BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Tron. ELONXCAT strives to unite the cryptocurrency meme community and be a pioneer in multi-chain utility. Our goal is to have our name shine on every DEX, every CEX, and everywhere else. Leveraging X`s superior bridging technology that graces the five most active blockchains excluding Bitcoin, $ELONXCAT becomes multi-chain seamlessly in just a few clicks, with virtually no gas fees to worry about.
