Elon4AfD Price Today

The live Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) price today is $ 0, with a 4.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELON4AFD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELON4AFD.

Elon4AfD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 644,568, with a circulating supply of 999.87M ELON4AFD. During the last 24 hours, ELON4AFD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.247045, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELON4AFD moved -0.20% in the last hour and -1.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.77K.

Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 644.57K$ 644.57K $ 644.57K Volume (24H) $ 1.77K$ 1.77K $ 1.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 644.57K$ 644.57K $ 644.57K Circulation Supply 999.87M 999.87M 999.87M Total Supply 999,871,586.337593 999,871,586.337593 999,871,586.337593

The current Market Cap of Elon4AfD is $ 644.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.77K. The circulating supply of ELON4AFD is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999871586.337593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 644.57K.