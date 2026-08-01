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The live Elon4AfD price today is 0 USD.ELON4AFD market cap is 644,568 USD. Track real-time ELON4AFD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Elon4AfD price today is 0 USD.ELON4AFD market cap is 644,568 USD. Track real-time ELON4AFD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ELON4AFD

ELON4AFD Price Info

What is ELON4AFD

ELON4AFD Official Website

ELON4AFD Tokenomics

ELON4AFD Price Forecast

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Elon4AfD Price (ELON4AFD)

Unlisted

1 ELON4AFD to USD Live Price:

$0.00064548
$0.00064548$0.00064548
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:12:05 (UTC+8)

Elon4AfD Price Today

The live Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) price today is $ 0, with a 4.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELON4AFD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELON4AFD.

Elon4AfD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 644,568, with a circulating supply of 999.87M ELON4AFD. During the last 24 hours, ELON4AFD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.247045, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELON4AFD moved -0.20% in the last hour and -1.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.77K.

Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Market Information

$ 644.57K
$ 644.57K$ 644.57K

$ 1.77K
$ 1.77K$ 1.77K

$ 644.57K
$ 644.57K$ 644.57K

999.87M
999.87M 999.87M

999,871,586.337593
999,871,586.337593 999,871,586.337593

The current Market Cap of Elon4AfD is $ 644.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.77K. The circulating supply of ELON4AFD is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999871586.337593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 644.57K.

Elon4AfD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.247045
$ 0.247045$ 0.247045

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.20%

+4.98%

-1.48%

-1.48%

Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Elon4AfD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elon4AfD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elon4AfD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elon4AfD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+4.98%
30 Days$ 0-29.03%
60 Days$ 0+45.14%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Elon4AfD

Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELON4AFD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Elon4AfD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Elon4AfD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ELON4AFD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Elon4AfD Price Prediction.

What is Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD)

Elon4AfD is a memecoin that began as a fun, lighthearted project but has rapidly evolved into a powerful and growing movement. It symbolizes freedom of speech, innovation, and sovereignty, rallying a passionate community dedicated to creating change. Unlike typical memecoins, Elon4AfD combines humor with a purpose, uniting people who share values of liberty and progress. The project continues to attract international attention, driven by its active community, growing influence, and its mission to inspire positive change through crypto and beyond. 🚀🌍

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Elon Musk-InspiredMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Elon4AfD

What is the current price of Elon4AfD?

Elon4AfD is priced at £, shifting 4.97% today.

How fast is the ELON4AFD community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Elon4AfD's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Elon Musk-Inspired,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ELON4AFD's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ELON4AFD compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.18208819229142000000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 999871586.337593 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elon4AfD

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:12:05 (UTC+8)

Elon4AfD (ELON4AFD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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