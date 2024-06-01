Elon Trump (ET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elon Trump (ET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Elon Trump (ET) Information Elon Trump (ET) is a revolutionary meme coin that aims to unite the power of meme culture and the spirit of innovation under one banner. The project draws inspiration from the enigmatic figures of Elon Musk and Donald Trump, blending their influence and the meme-centric ethos into a cryptocurrency that is as engaging as it is powerful. With the vision of creating a meme coin that transcends the boundaries of traditional digital currencies, Elon Trump (ET) is poised to redefine the landscape of meme coins in the blockchain ecosystem. Official Website: https://elontrumpcoin.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://elontrumpcoin.xyz/storage/2024/06/Whitepaper-ElonTrumpCoin-ET.pdf

Elon Trump (ET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elon Trump (ET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.14K Total Supply: $ 2.10T Circulating Supply: $ 2.10T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.14K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Elon Trump (ET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elon Trump (ET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ET Price Prediction Want to know where ET might be heading? Our ET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

