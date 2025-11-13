ELLA (ELLA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ELLA (ELLA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ELLA (ELLA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ELLA (ELLA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.05M $ 1.05M $ 1.05M Total Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.05M $ 1.05M $ 1.05M All-Time High: $ 0.00136588 $ 0.00136588 $ 0.00136588 All-Time Low: $ 0.00013543 $ 0.00013543 $ 0.00013543 Current Price: $ 0.00104314 $ 0.00104314 $ 0.00104314 Learn more about ELLA (ELLA) price Buy ELLA Now!

ELLA (ELLA) Information

$ELLA is a unique project on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a rare blue merle French Bulldog. $ELLA blends real-world charm with digital culture, aiming to create a loyal, community-driven ecosystem. $ELLA is more than just a meme coin, $ELLA represents creativity, authenticity, and long-term vision—led by a proven team committed to building something meaningful, fun, and lasting in the crypto world and beyond.

Official Website: https://ellaqueenofsol.com
Whitepaper: http://ellaqueenofsol.com/whitepaper

ELLA (ELLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ELLA (ELLA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELLA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELLA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELLA's tokenomics, explore ELLA token's live price!

ELLA Price Prediction

Want to know where ELLA might be heading? Our ELLA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

