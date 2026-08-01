Elk Finance Price Today

The live Elk Finance (ELK) price today is $ 0.00791733, with a 2.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00791733 per ELK.

Elk Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 127,688, with a circulating supply of 16.13M ELK. During the last 24 hours, ELK traded between $ 0.00773647 (low) and $ 0.00814765 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.00738493.

In short-term performance, ELK moved +0.20% in the last hour and +2.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.50.

Elk Finance (ELK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.69K$ 127.69K $ 127.69K Volume (24H) $ 113.50$ 113.50 $ 113.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 335.75K$ 335.75K $ 335.75K Circulation Supply 16.13M 16.13M 16.13M Total Supply 42,424,242.0 42,424,242.0 42,424,242.0

The current Market Cap of Elk Finance is $ 127.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.50. The circulating supply of ELK is 16.13M, with a total supply of 42424242.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 335.75K.