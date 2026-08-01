Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Elk Finance price today is 0.00791733 USD.ELK market cap is 127,688 USD. Track real-time ELK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Elk Finance price today is 0.00791733 USD.ELK market cap is 127,688 USD. Track real-time ELK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ELK

ELK Price Info

What is ELK

ELK Official Website

ELK Tokenomics

ELK Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Elk Finance Logo

Elk Finance Price (ELK)

Unlisted

1 ELK to USD Live Price:

$0.00791793
$0.00791793$0.00791793
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Elk Finance (ELK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:11:36 (UTC+8)

Elk Finance Price Today

The live Elk Finance (ELK) price today is $ 0.00791733, with a 2.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00791733 per ELK.

Elk Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 127,688, with a circulating supply of 16.13M ELK. During the last 24 hours, ELK traded between $ 0.00773647 (low) and $ 0.00814765 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.00738493.

In short-term performance, ELK moved +0.20% in the last hour and +2.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.50.

Elk Finance (ELK) Market Information

$ 127.69K
$ 127.69K$ 127.69K

$ 113.50
$ 113.50$ 113.50

$ 335.75K
$ 335.75K$ 335.75K

16.13M
16.13M 16.13M

42,424,242.0
42,424,242.0 42,424,242.0

The current Market Cap of Elk Finance is $ 127.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.50. The circulating supply of ELK is 16.13M, with a total supply of 42424242.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 335.75K.

Elk Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00773647
$ 0.00773647$ 0.00773647
24H Low
$ 0.00814765
$ 0.00814765$ 0.00814765
24H High

$ 0.00773647
$ 0.00773647$ 0.00773647

$ 0.00814765
$ 0.00814765$ 0.00814765

$ 6.03
$ 6.03$ 6.03

$ 0.00738493
$ 0.00738493$ 0.00738493

+0.20%

+2.28%

+2.43%

+2.43%

Elk Finance (ELK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ +0.00017613.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ -0.0003691304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ -0.0018838574.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ -0.000000356139836493.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00017613+2.28%
30 Days$ -0.0003691304-4.66%
60 Days$ -0.0018838574-23.79%
90 Days$ -0.000000356139836493-0.00%

Price Prediction for Elk Finance

Elk Finance (ELK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Elk Finance (ELK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Elk Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Elk Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ELK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Elk Finance Price Prediction.

What is Elk Finance (ELK)

Elk Finance is a decentralized network for cross-chain liquidity. The Elk ecosystem makes it seamless for anyone to move value and exchange cryptocurrencies across blockchains more quickly and securely, all at a low cost.

Elk’s robust and intuitive architecture also allows developers to build and integrate smart contracts and DeFi applications on top of the Elk platform in order to leverage its cross-chain functionality. Our mission is to enable cheap, fast, safe cross-chain value exchange across all blockchains. We hope to see a future where the crypto community becomes even more inclusive and where walls between chains are a thing of the past.

Elk Finance has already launched on the Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom Opera and Huobi Eco networks. The ElkNet bridge that allows cross-chain transfers is live & provides the functionality to move $ELK between all chains in about 7 seconds with no fee.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Elk Finance

What is Elk Finance's current price?

Elk Finance trades at £0.0058355858547010800000, reflecting a price movement of 2.27% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of ELK?

With a market cap of £94114.33988668800000, ELK is ranked #4700 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Elk Finance generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of ELK?

There are 16134216.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Elk Finance fluctuated between £0.0057022803012277200000 and £0.0060053466369414000000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Elk Finance compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £4.4445012022800000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence ELK?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Moonriver Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cronos Ecosystem,Telos Ecosystem,Fuse Ecosystem,Elastos Smart Contract Chain Ecosystem,Q Mainnet Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does ELK behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elk Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:11:36 (UTC+8)

Elk Finance (ELK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Elk Finance

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2490
$0.2490$0.2490

-8.79%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01202
$0.01202$0.01202

+1.95%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.031321
$0.031321$0.031321

-12.24%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07278
$0.07278$0.07278

-5.27%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00127
$0.00127$0.00127

+164.58%

Myros

Myros

MY

$0.005810
$0.005810$0.005810

+33.40%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.7591
$0.7591$0.7591

+21.98%

Isekai Blade

Isekai Blade

ISEK

$0.000169
$0.000169$0.000169

+12.66%

Aether Network

Aether Network

AET

$0.000633
$0.000633$0.000633

+5.50%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?