Elk Finance Price (ELK)
The live Elk Finance (ELK) price today is $ 0.00791733, with a 2.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00791733 per ELK.
Elk Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 127,688, with a circulating supply of 16.13M ELK. During the last 24 hours, ELK traded between $ 0.00773647 (low) and $ 0.00814765 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.00738493.
In short-term performance, ELK moved +0.20% in the last hour and +2.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.50.
The current Market Cap of Elk Finance is $ 127.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.50. The circulating supply of ELK is 16.13M, with a total supply of 42424242.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 335.75K.
+0.20%
+2.28%
+2.43%
+2.43%
During today, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ +0.00017613.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ -0.0003691304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ -0.0018838574.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elk Finance to USD was $ -0.000000356139836493.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017613
|+2.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003691304
|-4.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018838574
|-23.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000000356139836493
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Elk Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Elk Finance is a decentralized network for cross-chain liquidity. The Elk ecosystem makes it seamless for anyone to move value and exchange cryptocurrencies across blockchains more quickly and securely, all at a low cost.
Elk’s robust and intuitive architecture also allows developers to build and integrate smart contracts and DeFi applications on top of the Elk platform in order to leverage its cross-chain functionality. Our mission is to enable cheap, fast, safe cross-chain value exchange across all blockchains. We hope to see a future where the crypto community becomes even more inclusive and where walls between chains are a thing of the past.
Elk Finance has already launched on the Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom Opera and Huobi Eco networks. The ElkNet bridge that allows cross-chain transfers is live & provides the functionality to move $ELK between all chains in about 7 seconds with no fee.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Elk Finance's current price?
Elk Finance trades at £0.0058355858547010800000, reflecting a price movement of 2.27% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of ELK?
With a market cap of £94114.33988668800000, ELK is ranked #4700 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Elk Finance generate daily?
It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of ELK?
There are 16134216.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Elk Finance fluctuated between £0.0057022803012277200000 and £0.0060053466369414000000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Elk Finance compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is £4.4445012022800000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence ELK?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Moonriver Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cronos Ecosystem,Telos Ecosystem,Fuse Ecosystem,Elastos Smart Contract Chain Ecosystem,Q Mainnet Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does ELK behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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