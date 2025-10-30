Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 807.1 $ 807.1 $ 807.1 24H Low $ 868.46 $ 868.46 $ 868.46 24H High 24H Low $ 807.1$ 807.1 $ 807.1 24H High $ 868.46$ 868.46 $ 868.46 All Time High $ 868.46$ 868.46 $ 868.46 Lowest Price $ 624.79$ 624.79 $ 624.79 Price Change (1H) +0.84% Price Change (1D) +1.40% Price Change (7D) +1.73% Price Change (7D) +1.73%

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) real-time price is $833.31. Over the past 24 hours, LLYX traded between a low of $ 807.1 and a high of $ 868.46, showing active market volatility. LLYX's all-time high price is $ 868.46, while its all-time low price is $ 624.79.

In terms of short-term performance, LLYX has changed by +0.84% over the past hour, +1.40% over 24 hours, and +1.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 280.89K$ 280.89K $ 280.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.78M$ 17.78M $ 17.78M Circulation Supply 337.27 337.27 337.27 Total Supply 21,342.925497754 21,342.925497754 21,342.925497754

The current Market Cap of Eli Lilly xStock is $ 280.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LLYX is 337.27, with a total supply of 21342.925497754. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.78M.